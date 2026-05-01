Former Carlsbad dance instructor arrested after allegations of sexual abuse

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Carlsbad Police arrested a former dance instructor after allegations of sexual abuse by several women when they were teenagers, according to a news release from the City of Carlsbad.

In December 2025, a woman reported that she had been sexually abused by her former dance instructor, identified as 39-year-old Darnay Luckie, also known as Ledarnay Luckie Fontenette, when she was a teenager, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

At the time, she attended classes at a dance studio located at the 6000 block of Avenida Encinas in Carlsbad.

Detectives also identified two additional victims who reported similar abuse while attending dance classes at the same studio when they were teenagers.

Fontenette was arrested on Wednesday, April 29.

Fontenette confirmed he worked as a dance instructor at multiple studios from 2011 through 2017. Investigators verified that he worked at Carlsbad Performing Arts Academy in Carlsbad and DanceFX in San Marcos from 2011 to 2017.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Paige Haar of the Carlsbad Police Department at 760-579-2824 or Paige.Haar@carlsbadca.gov.