Proposition 39 requiring voter ID in California projected to fail, per AP

Proposition 39, which would require Californians to present government-issued identification to vote, is projected to fail according to The Associated Press.

Under the measure, California voters would have been required to show valid identification each time they vote in person. Those voting by mail would be required to provide the last four digits of an identification number written on the envelope.

LIVE UPDATES | ELECTION RESULTS

Supporters have said the ID requirement is a common-sense way to verify voters’ identities and increase public confidence in elections.

Meanwhile, opponents said there is little evidence of the type of voter fraud the measure is designed to prevent. They also argued that the requirements could make it more difficult for some eligible Californians, including seniors, people with disabilities and low-income voters, to cast a ballot.

