LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 California midterm election updates

California's 2026 midterm election is underway as multiple important seats are up for grabs, including Governor and CD-48.

California voters will also decide on several propositions, including Prop 39, which would prohibit citizens from voting unless they present government-issued identification, and Prop 40, which would impose a one-time tax on certain taxpayers.

The polls are open on Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. statewide.

Follow results and latest developments in the live thread below:

7:25 a.m. -

North County Transit -- San Diego Railroad is offering free rides to make it easier for voters to get to the polls on Election Day.

7 a.m. -

Polls have officially opened across California! Find your polling location here.