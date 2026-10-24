NCTD to offer free rides on Election Day

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - North County Transit -- San Diego Railroad is offering free rides to make it easier for voters to get to the polls on Election Day, it was announced Thursday.

On Nov. 3, all COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE, FLEX, LIFT and NCTD+ services will be free. The initiative was designed to help riders reach their polling place, vote center, or ballot drop-off location via transit and exercise their right to vote, according to the NCTD.

NCTD provided the following reminders for the upcoming election:

-- Free rides are available to all riders. Riders will not be asked whether they are voting, and no proof of voting is required;

-- Passengers will not need a PRONTO card or valid fare to ride;

-- NCTD services will operate on a normal weekday schedule;

-- To ride FREE on NCTD+, use promo code "VOTE2026";

-- Visit sdvote.com for more information about the Nov. 3 statewide general election;

-- Amtrak Rail 2 Rail and MTS services are not part of this promotion.

For more information and to plan a trip, people can click here.