Alpine animal sanctuary faces tens of thousands in storm damage repairs

From torrential rains to high winds, Lions Tigers & Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine has faced a series of weather-related challenges, leaving staff with extensive cleanup and potentially tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.

Days after the heavy rain, the cleanup effort continues as staff work to restore damaged buildings, clear fallen trees and repair fencing while ensuring the animals remain safe and cared for.

“It’s amazing how much water came so fast, and there’s just nowhere for the water to go,” sanctuary founder Bobbi Brink said.

Floodwaters reached the sanctuary’s downstairs offices and gift shop, damaging interior spaces and leaving crews with a long list of repairs. Trees were uprooted in sanctuary areas, and fences were also damaged during the storm.

Brink said she has been working at the sanctuary every day since Sunday morning to help with the cleanup.

The work has included cutting away damaged drywall and bringing in fans and dehumidifiers to dry out affected areas. The gift shop also lost its flooring, which will need to be removed and replaced.

“We had to cut the drywall, so we put the dehumidifiers and the fans in there and try to dry it out,” Brink said, explaining the effort to prepare the damaged areas for repairs.

The cleanup is also taking a financial toll. Brink estimates the total cost to repair the damage could reach tens of thousands of dollars, with tractor work alone costing about $2,500 a day.

As crews work to restore different areas of the property, staff are also taking steps to safely relocate animals when necessary and maintain their care throughout the recovery process.

The changing weather has created another challenge for the sanctuary. After days of heavy rain, the region has shifted to dry, warm conditions and strong winds.

“We’ve gone from all this rain to super dry, dry wind — and it’s pretty warm right now, so it’s interesting weather,” Brink said.

With a wet El Niño winter expected, Brink said the sanctuary is looking beyond the immediate cleanup and focusing on making repairs that will help prevent similar damage in the future.

“We need to get prepared, so this needs to be fixed and fixed properly so it doesn’t happen again,” she said.

For now, the recovery effort continues one day at a time.

“One day at a time, we just do what we can,” Brink said.

Despite the damage, Brink said the sanctuary plans to continue hosting events, including its Spooky Campover scheduled for October 23.

As staff continue working to repair the property and prepare for the months ahead, their priority remains the safety and well-being of the animals who call Lions Tigers & Bears home.