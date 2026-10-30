Adults learn and hone the skills of reading and writing in Oceanside adult literacy program

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Reading is an essential part of living, and there are some adults who haven’t harnessed the skill at a high level.

This is where adults in the community who are looking to learn how to improve their reading and writing are able to come learn that skill, the language and some are coming back to help other that were in their shoes.



“I think the overarching goal of our program is to help adults with whatever their goals are,” Chelsea Eggli, Senior Librarian of Literary Services at Oceanside Public Library, said.



These adults are a part of the adult literacy program through Oceanside Public Library, also known as Oceanside READs. A program that serves 150 people a year in the community and has been around since 1998.

“We focus on specifically reading, writing, speaking, and listening, but we help serve families as a result of that. We help people get their citizenship, help people get jobs, we've seen people become citizens,” Eggli said.

Eggli told ABC 10News ESL was added to the program in 2021.

“So across San Diego, it's about 25% of adults over 25 that read at or below a 3rd grade reading level,” Eggli said. “We have quite a lot of people who English is their 2nd, 3rd, or 4th language. Some people, English is their only language, and they didn't learn to read when they were younger.”

Students are able to get one-on-one tutoring or do community learning sessions like the session at the READs Learning Center.



Maria Vergara and Carmen Cruz Martinez were once students and also contributed to the Center’s anthology book series.



ABC 10News asked each of them why it was so important to take these classes.



“To better communicate with other people to understand this language and hear and advocate for my sons at school,” Maria Vergara, an Adult Learner on Staff at Oceanside READs, said.

“I can do my appointments or my kids' appointment. And, also when I did my last interview job. I passed it on the first time because it was really helpful for me to understand what the people ask me, what they're talking about,” Carmen Cruz Martinez, an Adult Learner on Staff at Oceanside READs, said.



Both Cruz Martinez and Vergara came back to the center as staff members to help others looking to learn like they once did.



“They really loved what the library offered, and they specifically had support with their own goals through READs so I think I felt very gratified and encouraged to see them grow into their own abilities,” Eggli said.



“I'm very grateful to have this opportunity and help others in the community,” Vergara said.



And giving back to that community is more than just reading and writing.



“If they are going to ask me, what is you improve your English, it's freedom because you have the freedom to express yourself. You have the freedom to give your opinion to others and also a joy to help others in the community,” Cruz Martinez said.