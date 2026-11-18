SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - ABC 10News visited Oak Park Elementary School to share a love of reading with kindergartners as part of its Storytime initiative, bringing free books for students to keep.

Morning Anchor Jared Aarons read to students during the visit, which teachers said made a meaningful difference for kids who have limited access to books at home.

"It is extremely exciting. I mean, our job is to foster a love for reading, and you guys are helping us do that," said Genesis Contreras, a kindergarten teacher at Oak Park Elementary.

"Many of the students here don't get the opportunity to have a library and books of their own. So they share books from brothers and sisters, so this is such a great opportunity for them," Kindergarten teacher Michelle Andrejczuk said.

Each student was invited to pick five books to take home — and then surprised with a sixth.

Students were enthusiastic about the giveaway. One kindergartner named Aaron said the books meant a lot to him.

"I'm excited! Cause I love reading, cause I don't have that much books at my home. I can learn more things," Aaron said.

Contreras said the visit reinforced something teachers work to instill every day.

"Reading is in everything. Reading is in math, reading is in science. We don't want them to shut down when something is hard. We want them to love it, grow to appreciate it, and see how far reading can take you," Contreras said.

Storytime is funded through donations from viewers, North Island Credit Union, the Scripps Howard Fund, and the San Diego Council on Literacy. To find out more or to make a donation, click here.

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