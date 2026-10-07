50-year-old bicentennial time capsule opened in Rancho Santa Fe

RANCHO SANTA FE (KGTV) — A group of former middle school classmates reunited in Rancho Santa Fe to open a time capsule they assembled in 1976 on Monday.

The box, about 50 years old and covered in rust, was put together by students during the nation's Bicentennial era. Decades later, those same students returned as adults to see what had been preserved inside.

Most students didn't remember what they had contributed, with one remembering putting his McDonald's cheeseburger wrapper.

"I was just kind of curious in 100 years how many hamburgers they would have sold," Matthew Alexander, a former student, said.

At the center of the gathering was Donna Miano, the teacher who organized the project. Miano still remembered many of their names despite decades of teaching and years in retirement.

“My heart is beating so fast - seeing some of you I haven't seen in 50 years. I still see those sixth graders. So much of life has happened between then and now," Miano said.

The box was originally intended to be opened in 100 years, but students asked to have it opened in 50 so they could see the contents before they were gone, Miano said.

The contents had already been opened and preserved before the reunion. Items included a reel of film, a stamp, a book about life in the 1970s, a copy of Time magazine and a McDonald's wrapper and various other letters from elected officials.

And attendees couldn't escape the memory of Dr. Roger Rowe, the administrator and teacher whose legacy predates the time capsule. The school is now named in his honor.

"That's what today is about is celebrating the artifacts that make our memories so great here at Rancho Santa Fe," Joe Repelding, the Principal of K-5 and Director of curriculum and instruction, said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

