3 persons of interest sought in Chula Vista attack that injured new mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who may have information regarding an altercation outside of a Chula Vista bar that left a woman with serious injuries.

According to Chula Vista Police, surveillance footage from a camera outside of the Silver Dollar on Third Avenue shows three men since identified as persons of interest in the Aug. 19 incident.

A woman named Marina told ABC 10News that she and her boyfriend were leaving the bar after celebrating his birthday and the birth of their baby girl when a group assaulted them.

Marina and her boyfriend said they did not know anyone from the group.

In the attack, Marina sustained major injuries, including a fractured neck, numerous bruises, and at least one knocked out tooth.

CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said, "I want to make sure that everybody knows we're still investigating and our job right now is to talk to these people and find out their side, find out what's going on … When we're able to narrow it down to actually start identifying people and, even in this case, like I said, people of interest that we need to speak with to get more, that's just another huge stepping stone for us to get closer to closure to bring closure for the family."

Marina said, “They're still looking. And, you know, I'm praying that they do catch whoever did this to me."

If you or anyone you know recognize the men in the video, Chula Vista Police are encouraging you to contact them 619-691-1515 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

"And we know there's going to be somebody that recognizes these folks tonight or knows more about what happened that night. And so, if someone has that feeling, ‘I need to do something, I need to say something, it's that time,’ step up and do that,” Molina said.