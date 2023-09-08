Community comes together to raise money for mom attacked outside Chula Vista bar

CHULA VISTA, Calif (KGTV) — A Chula Vista restaurant stepped up on Thursday to help a new mom who was reportedly attacked outside of a bar in August.

It’s been almost three weeks of slow recovery for Marina.

“Taking it day by day; I'm just hanging in there, trying to remain positive,” she told ABC 10News.

She was leaving the Silver Dollar on Third Avenue in mid-August with her boyfriend when they said they were assaulted by a large group of about eight men and two women.

Marina’s tooth was knocked out, and she had a fractured upper jaw and neck. She’s had oral surgery and had her mouth wired shut because of her injuries.

After seeing Marina’s story on the news and on a popular community Facebook group called “Eastlake Food to Go,” Victor Lopez -- the owner of El Pollo Grill in Eastlake and Bonita -- agreed to host a fundraiser to help Marina with her medical expenses.

On Thursday, a portion of the restaurant's sales will be donated to Marina and her family. Customers contributed to the effort by showing a flier for the fundraiser.

“The community helps us, so we have to help the community back in return,” said Lopez.

Ozzy Arballo, Marina’s father, said, “That still shows us that there's still good people out in the community.”

Marina, who just had a baby girl a month ago, will have at least one other oral surgery. Her total bills are expected to be between $12,000 and $18,000.

“It's very helpful for me, especially with an expensive dental price,” Marina said of the fundraiser.

A Chula Vista Police spokesperson said investigators don’t have any updates on the case they can share with the public.

Marina said she’s still hopeful whoever attacked her will be found held accountable.

“I'm praying that they do catch whoever did this to me,” she said.