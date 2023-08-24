'What kind of people do that?': Couple recounts attack outside Chula Vista bar

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman who said she was brutally attacked in downtown Chula Vista spoke to ABC 10News about the incident that left her with serious injuries.

Marina and her boyfriend said they were leaving the Silver Dollar on Third Avenue in Chula Vista, late on the night of Aug. 19, after celebrating his birthday and the birth of their two-week-old little girl.

The couple said they left the bar and were waiting for an Uber when a group of eight men and two women started to pick a fight with them.

Marina said earlier in the night, the same group had been kicked out of the bar. When the couple left the bar, the group was outside.

Marina noted that she and her boyfriend did not know anyone in the group.

“They came at us aggressively, just talking, looking for a fight,” Marina said.

The couple said they had ice thrown at them, and then a man swung at Marina’s boyfriend. Marina said when she jumped in to defend him, the men turned on her.

Marina's boyfriend said he ran to her as soon as the men let him go and found her unconscious.

Marina said, “I just remember waking up slowly from the ground, dazed and confused, with blood all over me, no teeth … After that, I have no recollection …”

Marina's injuries were significant, and in addition to missing some teeth and sustaining a fractured upper jaw, she told ABC 10News, “I have a fractured neck, my lower neck; I have staples behind my head and just bruises all over my body.”

Marina's family posted about what happened on social media, and then they received a message from another family that ABC 10News spoke with in April.

In the April incident, a couple was attacked by several men and women on the same street.

Now, the families think it’s the same group that carried out the attacks and they hope they’re caught before this happens to someone else.

“What kind of people do that? Like, who raised you?” Marina said.

Chula Vista Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Regarding the April incident, police said they don’t have any updates they can share, as they do not want to compromise the investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help Marina with her medical and recovery expenses. More information, including how to donate, can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-money-for-marina.