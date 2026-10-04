18-year-old suspect arrested in death of man in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An 18-year-old Vista man was arrested on suspicion of murder this weekend in the death of a man who suffered traumatic injuries in front of a business in that city, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The death occurred in the 1400 block of East Vista Way at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies from the sheriff's Vista station responded to a report of an injured person and found a man suffering from traumatic injuries.

They began lifesaving efforts and requested emergency medical personnel, who arrived shortly thereafter, according to the SDSO, but the man died at the scene.

The SDSO arrested Jonathan William Badillo, 18, on Friday. Badillo was taken into custody in the 3800 block of Helix Street in Spring Valley and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, according to SDSO Homicide Lt. Juan Marquez.

The suspect was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the North County Superior Court in Vista.

"The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death," Marquez said. "The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of next of kin."

Detectives continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, after hours at 858-868-3200. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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