Injured man dies after being found outside of Vista convenience store

VISTA, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway after an injured man was found outside of a Vista convenience store early Wednesday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the ARCO AM/PM store near Vista Way and Monte Mar Road.

Someone at the store alerted officials about an injured man who was in front of the door.

Deputies responded to the scene and located a man who was bleeding. Despite life-saving efforts, the man did not survive his injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear what injuries the man suffered or what may have led to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

