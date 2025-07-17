10News Wake Up Call: Trash pickup halted in San Diego, humid day on tap with rain chances later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego!

South Bay neighborhoods are seeing relief this Thursday as trash collection resumes, but the service disruptions have now shifted north into San Diego. We’re also following developments in a Valley Center homicide investigation and diving into new findings about San Diego’s childcare affordability crisis.

Plus, a scathing new audit reveals what went wrong during the city’s response to last year’s historic floods.

After nearly a week of trash piling up, trash collectors in the South Bay are back on the job. Republic Services workers returned to work Wednesday after calling out in solidarity with the Teamsters union strike in Boston.

However, our area isn't out of the weeds yet: The trash saga continues as the dilemma moves north to the city of San Diego. The Teamsters union tells us workers in some neighborhoods are calling off the job.

Specifically, the work stoppage will most heavily impact people who live west of the 125 and north of the 94 freeways, especially in multi-unit homes.

Trash pickup delays to impact San Diego

Republic Services is asking customers to keep their bins out as the company deploys additional employees to those areas. Service updates can be found via this link; customers are also getting updates via text, phone and email.

"The negotiations in Boston are unrelated to our employees in the San Diego area," a Republic Services spokesperson says. "We ask for the community’s patience during this Teamsters-led work stoppage. "

Unlike Chula Vista, San Diego residents have more than one option for trash collection services, like Edco.

ABC 10News A Teamsters spokesperson says Republic Services trash collection will be most impacted west of the 125 and north of the 94.

There are now big questions about what happened to a Valley Center woman whose home became the scene of a major homicide investigation Wednesday morning.

Video from Sky 10 showed investigators digging at the home on Oak Creek Road. Deputies have been using everything from search dogs to drones to scour the 20-acre property.

ABC 10News spoke to Nadine Jett's loved ones, who are fighting to find her body.

Homicide investigation underway in Valley Center as deputies search property

If you have information for deputies about this homicide investigation, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

San Diego families are facing a crisis as the costs of rent and childcare combined consume nearly half of a household's income.

A recent study was conducted by Children First Collective San Diego, a group of nonprofits, public entities, childcare providers and parents, finding solutions for affordable childcare.

The collective found more alarming statistics:



San Diego's most recent inflation rate was 3.8%, and the cost of child care rose 8.7% and was the leading cause of the inflation growth

Two-thirds of San Diego children (190,000 kids) are living in "childcare deserts" without access to affordable care options.

Families spend about 42.6% of their household income on rent and childcare costs combined; on average, it costs $22,400 annually for an infant to receive childcare in San Diego

Child care providers subsidize this public good through low wages. The gap in what providers receive and the cost of quality care is around $1,576 monthly for infants

San Diego families struggle as childcare costs consume nearly half of household incomes

For a year and a half, victims of last year's historic January floods have been critical of the response by the City of San Diego. Now, a new audit supports many of their claims.

The 79-page report from the Office of the City Auditor looks at the City's response to the floods, identifies what went wrong and offers recommendations for the future.

The audit highlights a clear divide between the community's expectations and the City's planned response. It said the community wanted long-term, non-congregate sheltering, help cleaning up their homes and City support for human services.

Instead, it said the City focused on creating a congregate emergency shelter, focused on restoring City infrastructure and relied on non-governmental organizations to provide human services.

AUDIT: City of San Diego's flawed response to historic January 2024 floods

In response to the audit, Mayor Gloria shared this statement with ABC 10News Wednesday.

“This was an unprecedented, 1,000-year storm and flood event that required immediate urgency and action to prevent loss of life and assist residents in their recovery while also being empathetic to the tragedy they just experienced.

"That’s why I, along with my Community Engagement Team, were on the ground in the hardest hit neighborhoods from day one and stayed for weeks, ensuring the City of San Diego’s response and alignment of resources were informed by affected residents and met the needs. That work led to a FEMA disaster declaration and several programs being set up to assist residents.

“With a disaster of this magnitude, there will inevitably be lessons learned, and adjustments will be made.”



