Kaiser Permanente members can get free flu shots Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Members of Kaiser Permanente can grab a free flu shot Saturday at four locations in San Diego.

The no-cost flu shots will be available during Kaiser's "Super Saturday" event at their La Mesa, Otay Mesa, San Marcos, and Vandever medical offices from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"As this devastating flu season continues, it has never been more important to protect yourself, your family, and your friends by getting vaccinated," Eshwa Ahmadi, primary care physician for Kaiser Permanente San Diego, said. "When we receive our annual flu shot, we greatly lower our risk of catching the flu, developing flu-related complications, visits to doctors, and missed school or work days due to illness."

RELATED:

Kaiser members can also get a free flu shot by visiting any Kaiser Permanente facility or Target Clinic. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 or older, but especially those who are:

Children under 5 years old,

Adults ages 65 and older,

Pregnant women, or

People with long-term medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, blood disorders, lung disease, etc.

San Diego has been particularly hard hit by the flu this season. By the last count, there have been at least 10,324 flu cases and 91 flu-related deaths in the San Diego County, according to County Health and Human Services Agency officials.

RELATED:

The deaths have ranged in people ages 1- to 101-years-old. There have also been 148 ICU cases reported.

Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week there have been 11,718 new laboratory-confirmed cases during the week ending January 6, bringing the season total to 60,161.

Those numbers, however, do not include everyone who has had the flu, as many do not see a doctor when sick.