Joshua Tree family lived among mounds of trash, feces, deputies say
About 30-40 cats also lived on the property
Mark Saunders
5:22 PM, Mar 1, 2018
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KGTV) - A San Bernardino County couple has been arrested after authorities say they kept their three children in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.
Sheriff's Department deputies were conducting an area check Wednesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Sunfair Road when they located a trailer that appeared abandoned. A large rectangular box made of plywood was also located on the property.
Upon inspection, deputies found there was no electricity or running water and several large holes, mounds of trash, and human feces on the property.