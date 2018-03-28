Jets to fly over Chula Vista ahead of Padres home opener

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- The City of Chula Vista is letting residents know that they can expect a little extra noise this Thursday.

The extra noise is due to the San Diego Padres home opener on Thursday, March 29. The City says four F/A-18 will conduct a flyover of Petco Park around 1 p.m.

According to the city, the route of the flight will take the aircraft over or in proximity to the cities of Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego and Coronado.

The city added that anyone with noise concerns or comments about the event can contact the Federal Aviation Administration at 858-502-9882.

