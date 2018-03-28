Rooftop bars in San Diego to watch the Padres

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Want a unique vantage point to watch the Padres in action? There are some rooftop bars that overlook Petco Park and give fans a different perspective of your typical ballgame.



ALTITUDE Sky Lounge

660 K St., San Diego

Website

-- On the roof of the 22-story Gaslamp Quarter Marriott is the famed ALTITUDE Sky Lounge, a spot known for great beer and cocktail specials and a breathtaking view of downtown San Diego. Check out the Padres from ALTITUTDE as they take the field for an afternoon or night game.



The Nolen

453 6th Ave., San Diego

Website

-- The Nolen, situated on a downtown high-rise, promises spectacular views of Petco Park and other San Diego landmarks. Reservations are recommended.





Level 9 Rooftop Bar

509 9th Ave., San Diego

Website

-- At the Level 9 Rooftop Bar, they want guests to “Elevate Your Perspective and Raise a Glass!” The bar above the Hotel Indigo has great views of downtown San Diego, including Petco Park, and will have great specials on Opening Day (March 29).





The Rooftop by STK

600 F St., San Diego

Website

-- You can get breakfast, lunch or dinner (and get a glimpse of a ballgame) at the restaurant/bar on the roof of the Andaz hotel.





Fairweather Bar

795 J St., San Diego

Website

-- Located just beyond the outfield fence, next to Petco Park’s Park at the Park, the Fairweather Bar offers guests/fans a spot that’s close to the action and has food and drink specials.