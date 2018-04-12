'Mayochup,' combination of ketchup and mayonnaise, may debut in U.S.

Zac Self
4:30 PM, Apr 12, 2018
Heinz's new product, called mayochup, is making waves on social media. 

The product is a combination of ketchup and mayonnaise. Currently, the product is only available in the Middle East, but that may change. 

Heinz says if a tweet gets 500,000 yes votes, they will release the product in America. As of Thursday afternoon, the Twitter poll had already received more than 590,000 votes. 

