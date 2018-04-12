'Mayochup,' combination of ketchup and mayonnaise, may debut in U.S.

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 52°
Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette
Heinz's new product, called mayochup, is making waves on social media.
The product is a combination of ketchup and mayonnaise. Currently, the product is only available in the Middle East, but that may change.
Heinz says if a tweet gets 500,000 yes votes, they will release the product in America. As of Thursday afternoon, the Twitter poll had already received more than 590,000 votes.
Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018
Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.