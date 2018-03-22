Heightened security at Vista High School due to possible threat found in bathroom

VISTA, Calif. -- Officials with Vista High School and Rancho Buena Vista High School heightened security Thursday after discovering a possible threat in one of the school’s bathrooms.

In a phone message sent to the community from the school’s principal, Anthony Barela, Barela said the school was informed of another threat and speculation of a possible shooting Thursday.

Barela said in the message that the threat is not credible and is unsubstantiated.

Barela added in the message that, though the threat isn’t credible and didn’t mention the high school by name, law enforcement would continue to patrol the school to ensure student safety.

A similar message was left by the principal of Rancho Buena Vista High School.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.