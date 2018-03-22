Juvenile arrested following reported threat to Serra High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A juvenile was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a threat against a San Diego Unified School District high school.

The juvenile was arrested at Serra High School for the alleged threat, according to SDUSD. The suspect told school police the comment was not meant to be taken seriously. While police deemed the threat non-credible, they determined the comment meant the definition of a criminal threat.

The language of the threat and how it was issued was not immediately clear.

Classes at Serra High were held on a normal scheduled Wednesday despite the report. There was reportedly no increase in police presence on the campus either.

SDUSD official called for a press conference on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the Education Center to address the increasing number of local school threats over the past month.

Since the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February, at least 24 school threats have been investigated at county schools.

Of the threats, District Attorney Summer Stephan has charged at least nine juveniles.

"We can't assume that the threat is a joke," Stephan said.