Juvenile arrested following reported threat to Serra High School
District to hold press conference over threats
Mark Saunders
5:09 PM, Mar 21, 2018
39 mins ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A juvenile was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a threat against a San Diego Unified School District high school.
The juvenile was arrested at Serra High School for the alleged threat, according to SDUSD. The suspect told school police the comment was not meant to be taken seriously. While police deemed the threat non-credible, they determined the comment meant the definition of a criminal threat.
The language of the threat and how it was issued was not immediately clear.