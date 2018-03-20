San Diego Unified approves $15 million in safety upgrades

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Unified School District's Board of Education approved $15 million in safety upgrades this week.

The upgrades will be expedited for installation as well, and include things like security cameras, fencing, locks and gates, and notification systems.

"We proposed several significant changes that were adopted by the Board of Education at its meeting this week. These changes include fast-tracking several security upgrades at school sites. They also include a move to an 'options-based' model of handling actual threats," a letter to parents from Superintendent Cindy Marten said.

"We were impressed this week with the determination our students showed in refusing to allow mass school violence to become accepted as the 'new normal.' We share their determination and we are inspired by their example," Marten added.

A date was not given as to when the improvements would be issued.

Since the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February, there have been at least 19 cases of school threats in San Diego County. So far, nine juveniles have been criminally charged in the cases.

Marten said in the letter that parents have been reaching out since the Florida tragedy to offer suggestions to safety procedures at the district's schools.

The district also focuses on improving school climates for students venerable from becoming disconnected from their peers, according to Marten. These improvements include working with staff to identify at-risk students and making it easier to report and confront bullying.