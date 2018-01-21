Government shutdown could affect San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Experts say it will take roughly a month for the full impacts of the government shutdown to be felt in San Diego, but the shutdown is already affecting the county.

Cabrillo National Monument will remain closed until the federal government reopens.

The shutdown isn’t only affecting people who would be visiting the monument, but also the 46,000 federal employees in San Diego.

According to an economist, 80 percent of those 46,000 employees could be furloughed. Tens of thousands of civilian employees won’t have a place to work Monday morning.

They also won’t receive a paycheck until Congress and the President agree on a deal. Local active-duty military members also won’t get paid, but are still expected to go to work.

Several banks have offered to provide interest-free pay advances for service members.

Economists also say if people aren’t receiving paychecks, they aren’t spending money on local business, which could mean San Diego’s economy will take a hit.

