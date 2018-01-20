Who would be affected by a government shutdown?

Zac Self
8:35 PM, Jan 19, 2018

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGTV) -- If Congress can’t agree on a budget deal by midnight, the government will be shut down and the affects will trickle down to millions of people, according to CNN.

Thousands of government employees would be placed on furlough, which means they won't report to work. 

Hundreds of national parks could also be temporarily closed as a result of the shutdown.

Below is a list of people who would be affected by a government shutdown:

  • 850,000 government employees were furloughed in 2013. A similar number of employees are expected to be affected this time around.
  • 1.3 million active-duty military members may not get paid, but will be expected to go to work anyway.
  • 1.87 million could be exempted from furlough including those who work for at the Transportation Security Administration and food safety inspectors, border patrol officers and federal prison guards
  • 700,000 undocumented immigrants who are part of DACA as no fix is in place ahead of the March 5 deadline
  • 9 million children under the Children’s Health Insurance Program will have less centainty about the future of the program
  • 417 national parks could be shut down
  • 19 Smithsonian museums may be closed

