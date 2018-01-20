WASHINGTON D.C. (KGTV) -- If Congress can’t agree on a budget deal by midnight, the government will be shut down and the affects will trickle down to millions of people, according to CNN.

Thousands of government employees would be placed on furlough, which means they won't report to work.

Hundreds of national parks could also be temporarily closed as a result of the shutdown.

Below is a list of people who would be affected by a government shutdown:

RELATED: Senate unlikely to reach deal before midnight deadline