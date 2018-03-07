Gas main break prompts SR-163 closure in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hazmat and San Diego Gas and Electric crews are responding to a reported gas main break near Fashion Valley mall.

The gas main break, at Ulric Street and Friars Road, was reported just before 11 a.m. The break in the large-diameter main was reportedly caused by a construction crew, according to the utility company.

It's not clear if any businesses near the gas break have been evacuated.

CLOSURES...

California Highway Patrol closed southbound and northbound State Route 163 from Interstate 805 to I-8 as crews worked to fix the break.

10News updating traffic conditions

Closures have been issued for Genesee Ave. and Mesa College Dr. onramps to southbound SR-163, and westbound and eastbound I-8 ramps to northbound SR-163.

Traffic heading southbound on SR-163 is being diverted on to I-805. Northbound SR-163 traffic is being diverted on to I-8.