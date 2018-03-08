Interactive map: Gas line break prompts SR-163 closure, evacuations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A gas leak prompted a major freeway closure in the heart of San Diego County early Wednesday, lasting hours and causing delays just as long.

The leak was reported just before 11 a.m. near Ulric Street and Friars Road in Mission Valley. State Route 163 was closed in both directions from Interstate 805 to I-8 shortly after.

San Diego Gas and Electric said crews must let the line "bleed out," which could last hours. SR-163 remained closed in the area through the evening commute, clogging surrounding roadways and forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

We'll continue to update this map with a look at closures, media from the scene, and evacuation points: