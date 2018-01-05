Tent to home: First homeless person moves out of San Diego bridge shelter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -  Five weeks after the City of San Diego opened the bridge shelter on Newton St. in Barrio Logan, it has moved its first resident into permanent housing.

Lynette Gresham got a look at her new room today in Spring Valley.

Through funding from the Alpha Project’s Rapid Rehousing program, Gresham will be able to afford a room in a six-bedroom home.

She will eventually pay part of her rent from her income from Social Security Disability Insurance.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I’ve never lived in a house.”

She said she plans on moving in Friday.

