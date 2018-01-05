Tent to home: First homeless person moves out of San Diego bridge shelter

Fair
A woman will soon be in permanent housing after spending a month in the City of San Diego's bridge shelter. Matt Boone reports.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Five weeks after the City of San Diego opened the bridge shelter on Newton St. in Barrio Logan, it has moved its first resident into permanent housing.
Lynette Gresham got a look at her new room today in Spring Valley.
Through funding from the Alpha Project’s Rapid Rehousing program, Gresham will be able to afford a room in a six-bedroom home.
She will eventually pay part of her rent from her income from Social Security Disability Insurance.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’ve never lived in a house.”
She said she plans on moving in Friday.