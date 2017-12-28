San Diego County requests volunteers to count homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County officials want your help to count the homeless in a federally mandated annual census.

The project, called WeAllCount, will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, with the help of volunteers.

In January 2017, the count determined there were 5,621 homeless living on the streets of San Diego County. That was up from 4,940 in 2016.

The information is used to make decisions about homeless issues and funding, and design a system of care.

There are several ways to help:

Counters walk the streets to count the homeless they see. They are deployed in teams from a specific site the morning of WeAllCount.

Interviewers conduct guided surveys of homeless persons willing to share their story. They work in teams to collect as many interviews as time permits.

Coordinators supervise Counter or Interviewer sites.

If you are interested in being part of WeAllCount, the County would like you to check dates in your neighborhood and contact them. There is also a list of FAQ’s available online.