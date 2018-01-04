City of San Diego opens third shelter to house homeless families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The City of San Diego opened up its third bridge shelter at noon Thursday, this time to help house homeless families.

It’s located at 14th and Commercial streets in the East Village.

The other two shelters have helped hundreds of homeless San Diegans get off the streets. They were focused on housing single adults and veterans.

The new shelter managed by Father Joe’s Villages will provide a variety of different services for up to 150 people including beds, showers and hot meals.

Family specific services will also be available at the bridge shelter including infant toddler and preschool child care, speech and language therapy and parent education groups.

The shelter will be open for a year, then it will be torn down to make way for construction of a 16 story building that Father Joe’s Villages says will provide permanent supportive housing for more than 400 people in 2019.