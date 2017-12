SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- For two months a temporary campsite in Golden Hill gave San Diego's homeless a safe place to sleep at night. It was run by the Alpha Project and many of their clients were children and families.

Now that it's closed, over 20 families are in permanent homes or will be soon.

With federal grant dollars, the Alpha Project helps families pay the deposit and first month's rent. After that, families begin to take on more responsibility to pay for their new home.