Five found dead near car wash after Pennsylvania shooting rampage

MELCROFT, Pa. -- Five people were killed and a sixth person wounded after what is being called a shooting rampage near Pittsburgh, according to USA Today.

The shooting happened in the small town of Melcroft, located about 50 miles southeast of Pittsburg.

The bodies of three men and two women were found early Sunday morning, police said.

The bodies were found at or near a car wash in the town.

Police said it was possible that the shooter was among those found dead.

The identity of the victims and a possible motive for the shooting have not been released.