SDG&E shuts off power amid high winds in East County

ALPINE -- Winds picked up Sunday morning as a red flag warning is expected to continue until late Monday afternoon.

As a precaution, San Diego Gas and Electric turned off power in some areas.

Nearly 350 customers were affected by the outage in East County. SDG&E started shutting off power Saturday around 7 p.m.

Officials say they fear is that the wind could knock down a power line, sparking a fire.

Customers in Julian received a voicemail alerting them that power was expected to be shut off amid the high-wind event.

Warnings were also posted along I-8 Sunday morning warning drivers that “high-profile vehicles not advised.”