SDG&E shuts off power amid high winds in East County

Laura Acevedo, Zac Self
6:55 AM, Jan 28, 2018
2 hours ago

Hundreds of East County residents are waking up with no electricity because of the strong winds and fire danger.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALPINE -- Winds picked up Sunday morning as a red flag warning is expected to continue until late Monday afternoon.

As a precaution, San Diego Gas and Electric turned off power in some areas.

Nearly 350 customers were affected by the outage in East County. SDG&E started shutting off power Saturday around 7 p.m.

Officials say they fear is that the wind could knock down a power line, sparking a fire.

Customers in Julian received a voicemail alerting them that power was expected to be shut off amid the high-wind event.

Warnings were also posted along I-8 Sunday morning warning drivers that “high-profile vehicles not advised.”

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top