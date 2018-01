SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday morning after being struck while riding his bicycle near Balboa Park.

Police say the man was riding his bike south in the northbound lanes of 2200 First Avenue when he was struck head-on just after 2 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop at the scene, but fled, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.