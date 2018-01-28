Firefighters extinguish Chula Vista brush fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire in Chula Vista Sunday morning.

The fire started just before noon on the 125 south near San Miguel Ranch Road.

According to firefighters, the fire quickly spread up the hillside.

Both Bonita and Chula Vista Fire units responded to the scene and were able to get the fire quickly under control.

In total, the fire burned half an acre. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

