Santa Ana winds renew fire danger in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An increased wildfire risk will be present Saturday night into next week, as Santa Ana winds move into the region.

A red flag warning begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in San Diego's valley and mountain regions until 4 p.m. Monday. Wind gusts could reach speeds up to 60 mph in some areas of the county, forecasters say.

Winds are expected to be at their strongest on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Local humidity levels will be at their lowest Saturday and Monday, registering anywhere between 5 to 12 percent.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided," an NWS alert read. "The winds will make driving difficult, especially for motorists with high profile vehicles. Watch for broken tree limbs and downed palm fronds."

While January rains dropped plenty of snow in the Sierra Nevada area, little rain has hit the Southern California area.

"Fire season in San Diego is year-round and we need to treat it that way," Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie told 10News. "We want people to be prepared and we want them to be careful."

Cal Fire reports they are at "full strength" currently with no major fires reported elsewhere in the state.