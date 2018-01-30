Fire breaks out in homeless camp near downtown San Diego

Zac Self
1:38 PM, Jan 30, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon after a brush fire broke out south of downtown.

Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing behind the San Diego skyline near Logan Heights along Interstate 5.

The San Diego Fire Department indicated that the fire was extinguished before 1:30 p.m.

The fire broke out in a homeless camp and burned a less than an acre.

