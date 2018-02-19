Fergie says she tried her best in statement on national anthem performance

LOS ANGELES -- Fergie released a statement Monday after facing sharp criticism for her performance of the national anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star game.
The singer says she tried her best and is always “honored and proud to perform the national anthem.”
Read Fergie’s full statement below:
"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."