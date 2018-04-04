Federal agents search YouTube shooter's San Diego home, family's Menifee house

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Federal and local law enforcement officers Wednesday executed a search warrant and seized various items from the San Diego home where YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam lived with her grandmother.



Shortly after 9 a.m., ATF agents and officers with the San Bruno Police Department -- with assistance from San Diego sheriff’s deputies -- entered a unit at the Dove Canyon Apartments in 4S Ranch.



An investigator at the scene told 10News no one was inside the unit at the time and there did not appear to be any useful evidence in the home. However, five bags containing unknown items were retrieved from the apartment.



A plastic bag full of clothes that had been thrown in a Dumpster on the apartment grounds was also taken by investigators.



Authorities were alerted to the bag by a woman who said she used to park her car next to Aghdam’s. She said she saw Aghdam throw the clear plastic bag into the Dumpster between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday.



The woman described Aghdam as a very reserved person who often walked with her head down and was very shy -- a stark contrast to the flamboyant personality she presented on her YouTube channel.



Family’s Riverside County home searched



A search involving federal law enforcement officers also took place at the Agdham family’s home in Menifee Wednesday morning.



As officers took away items, family friends and relatives stopped by and spoke to the media about Aghdam.



“She was a really good person. She was a vegan and animal-loving,” Aghdam’s aunt told reporters.



When asked if Aghdam had any history of mental illness, the aunt responded, “No, not at all.”



The aunt went on to say Aghdam had been angry with YouTube for the last year but did not elaborate further.



10News learned Aghdam often posted on her website, which had links to several YouTube channels she managed.



In her videos, she preached and rallied against animal cruelty.



On her website, she wrote that there were no equal growth opportunities on YouTube and complained about the company filtering her channels to keep them from getting views, which caused her to lose money.



Family members have not released any public comment on the incident.



ATF officials issued a statement on the searches that were conducted Wednesday: "San Bruno Police Department obtained a search warrant that covers multiple locations in Southern California and multiple vehicles. ATF personnel are continuing to assist the PD in support of the YouTube headquarters shooting investigation."



RELATED STORIES :