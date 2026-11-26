(KGTV) — There are a number of commonly held beliefs about the Thanksgiving meal.

Perhaps the one you hear the most is that eating turkey makes you sleepy.

That's fiction.

Turkey does contain the essential amino acid tryptophan, which can induce drowsiness.

But people generally don't eat enough for it to have an effect.

You feel tired on Thanksgiving because of overeating and, in some cases, drinking too much alcohol.

Something else you may have heard is Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires in the U.S.

That's true.

The National Fire Protection Association says Thanksgiving Day typically has more than three times as many home cooking fires as a typical day of the year.

Fire departments reported 1,139 such fires on Thanksgiving in 2024, which is 221% above the daily average.

