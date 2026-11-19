(KGTV) — With the nation on edge over the series of outages in the last week, an alleged Truth Social post from President Trump is causing alarm.

In it, the President appears to say intelligence has revealed there will be serious disruptions to our food supply, banking system and critical services in the coming weeks, and he recommends Americans stock up on food, withdraw cash from the bank, and be prepared for internet outages.

But it's pure fiction.

Snopes searched Trump's social media accounts and found no evidence he posted it.

It's not clear who did, but if it had been President Trump, it would have made international news.