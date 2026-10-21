Fact or Fiction: Trump signs executive order to change New Mexico to "New America?"

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims President Trump has signed an executive order to change the name of New Mexico to “New America.”

That's fiction, although the President does support the idea.

In an October 19 Truth Social post, Trump said New Mexico should immediately change its name to "New America" which he claims will increase home values and incomes.



But he hasn't signed an executive order.



It wouldn't matter anyway.

The Constitution does not allow presidents to rename states. Only the states themselves can do that.

Trump has used his executive powers to change the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" and the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."