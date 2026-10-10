Fact or Fiction: 'The Onion' predicted the government would livestream an execution?

(KGTV) — The Pentagon confirms the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed in December.



The move is being criticized by some, and there are even claims the satirical newspaper The Onion joked about the government livestreaming executions earlier this year.

That's true.

On April 27, The Onion published an article saying the DOJ was bringing back firing squads as a means of entertainment.

Specifically, the article said the Justice Department was considering a one-night-only livestream of an execution on YouTube.

In the real-life case, the Pentagon hasn't specified how the execution will be livestreamed.