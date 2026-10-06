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Fact or Fiction: Retired robots trained to jump to their "death" in molten steel?

A video going around shows humanoid robots flinging themselves into molten steel.
Fact or Fiction: Retired robots trained to jump to their "death" in molten steel?
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(KGTV) — A video going around shows humanoid robots flinging themselves into molten steel.

It's actually real.

California robotics company Figure AI wanted to retire its decommissioned robots in style.

So it trained the robots to jump off ledges and then sent them to a steel plant in Finland for a Terminator-style send-off.

A camera crew captured the fiery farewells and created a stunning sizzle reel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who helped come up with the idea, even makes a cameo in the video re-creating the iconic ending of Terminator 2.

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