Fact or Fiction: Police pull over men driving a couch?

(KGTV) — A story that sounds hard to believe claims two men were pulled over by police for driving a couch.

It's true.

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina posted a picture on social media after pulling over the men who were traveling down the road on a couch balanced on two electric scooters.



In their post, the police said they appreciated the creativity but urged people not to put anything on the road that would needlessly distract other drivers.

They said, as a rule, it's probably best to leave mobile furniture displays to IKEA.



No word if the drivers were ticketed.