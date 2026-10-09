Fact or Fiction: Peanut butter considered a liquid by TSA?

(KGTV) — You may have heard that the TSA says peanut butter is considered a liquid when going through airport security.

But is that really true?

It is.

The agency recently reminded travelers on social media that peanut butter falls under its liquids rule.

That means you can only bring a container of 3.4 oz. or less in your carry-on bag.

Anything larger has to go in your checked luggage.

The TSA says it's because peanut butter takes the shape of its container, just like other liquids and gels.

The rule has sparked some debate online, with one person joking the TSA should try drinking a pint of peanut butter.