Fact or Fiction: Masked wrestler elected to council gets okay to wear mask during meetings?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a masked wrestler elected to a city council has been given the go-ahead to wear his mask during council sessions.

It's true.

Billyken Kid was elected to the Kawanishi Municipal Assembly in Japan.

He wore his mask throughout his campaign and asked if he could keep wearing it after he was elected.

Last week, the majority of the council approved the request and three days later Billyken entered the chamber wearing his mask.

He says he will remove it for certain events outside the chamber, such as memorial services.