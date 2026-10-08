Fact or Fiction: LA Clippers removed from 2026-27 NBA schedule?

(KGTV) — A social media post claims NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has removed the Los Angeles Clippers from the 2026-27 schedule.

The Clippers have been heavily penalized for violating salary cap rules when the team signed SDSU alum Kawhi Leonard to an extension in 2021.



But the schedule story is complete fiction.

The post came from NBA Centel which clearly identifies itself as a parody account.

The Clippers were fined $30 million and lost five future first-round picks.

But they're definitely on the schedule for next season.