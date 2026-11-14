Fact or Fiction: Jaden Smith dating 82-year-old?

(KGTV) — A story all over social media claims 28-year-old Jaden Smith is either dating or engaged to 82-year-old French fashion figure Michele Lamy.

But it's fiction.

Numerous fact checkers confirm there is zero truth to the claims.

Lamy has long been married to designer Rick Owens and Jaden Smith has not confirmed any relationship with her.

The pictures and videos showing them together or kissing are fabricated.

If the duo was an acutal item, it would no doubt be covered by credible news outlets.