(KGTV) — Thursday was a day millions of people have been waiting for - the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

While gamers are obviously the target audience, would you believe it's also a huge draw for bird watchers?



It's true.

The game features 62 species of birds and has features specially designed for bird lovers.

Players can track and catalog all 62 bird species in a dedicated in-game logbook and the game's protagonist Jason can use binoculars to observe birds and log sightings.

The game also includes more than 30 land mammal species plus fish, reptiles, and other aquatic animals.

So, nature lovers will have plenty to do besides crime and driving.