(KGTV) — In the aftermath of the November 13 nationwide ground stop, a post has been going around social media claiming DOGE laid off 400 technicians in charge of maintaining and upgrading critical FAA navigational systems.

But that's not accurate.

As explained by Snopes, DOGE did not have the authority to make those cuts.

However, the FAA did fire 352 probationary employees in February 2025.

The FAA claims the workers let go were not technicians charged with maintaining critical navigation systems and 132 of them were reinstated a month later.

So, there's no concrete evidence the job cuts directly contributed to the ground stop.